The Girl On The Train, also known as TGOTT, starring Parineeti Chopra as Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic, is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name. The film was first made in Hollywood with Emily Blunt in the lead. The Hindi adaptation, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, is all set to be released on Netflix on February 26, which is today. Ahead of the release of TGOTT, Parineeti and team have urged cinema lovers to not share any spoilers for others after watching the film. The team has released a statement on the same by using #NoSpoilersTGOTT. The Girl On The Train Actress Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Reprising Hollywood Star Emily Blunt’s Role from the Original.

The statement read, “A sincere request. Dear cinema lovers, our film The Girl On The Train is coming out tomorrow, and we would like to firstly thank you for all the overwhelming love you have showered upon us until now. We are feeling extremely humbled. One sincere request - as you know, our film is a murder mystery and while we know that it is tempting to release spoilers, we urge you to think about the journey that every film has - from an idea in the head to bringing the vision to life and showcasing it to the world. It takes years to make a film, and only a second to give out a spoiler. This not only ruins our hard work but more importantly YOUR experience of watching the film. So, this Friday, watch The Girl On The Train but please, please don't let spoilers come in the way of this incredible journey. We thank you for your understanding. Love, team The Girl On The Train. #NoSpoilersTGOTT.” The Girl On The Train: Makers Reveal Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary’s Character Posters From The Mystery Thriller!

Team TGOTT Says No To Spoilers

TGOTT also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. The film was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020. But it had to be postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic. About it Ribhu Dasgupta was quoted as saying, “We made it just before the pandemic. We were bang on time with its production. Then the pandemic hit. It’s not like we were making it for two years,” reports The Indian Express. Stay tuned for further updates!

