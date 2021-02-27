Paula Hawkin's bestselling novel The Girl On The Train got an Indian big-screen adaptation with Parineeti Chopra playing the protagonist. Its Hollywood counterpart had Emily Blunt in the lead. The Hindi movie started streaming on Netflix yesterday and now we have reactions from people on Twitter.  The suspense thriller didn't really get raving reviews from the critics either and now, viewers seem to have a similar response to the movie. The Girl on the Train Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix Thriller Is a Shallow Remake With a Surprise End-Twist (LatestLY Exclusive)

While many appreciated Parineeti's hard-work and Aditi Rao Hydari's work in the film, overall, it has failed to please many.  Some couldn't even believe if this even needed a Hindi film adaptation. There are also some who took this opportunity to spin some memes and pun on the title of the film.

Check out the Twitter review of The Girl On The Train here

The Girl On The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and has Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari in the cast. The movie is about an alcoholic divorcee who takes a train after being embroiled in a murder investigation. Her unhealthy obsession with Nushrat (Aditi Rao Hydari) makes her quite sinister.

