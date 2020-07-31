Popular rapper Badshah is all set to release a new hip-hop album with eight new tracks. Titled "The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid", the album traces Badshah's lyrical journey from the time he penned his first rap song to his presentday stature as a pop star. Genda Phool Pahari Version: Badshah Creates Magic With Priyanka Meher and Rapper Rongpaz’s Garhwali Touch

" 'The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid' is very special for me. Each song in the album has some memorable element from my journey, which makes it closer to my heart. I hope people enjoy it," Badshah said. DripReport’s Skechers Gets a Badshah Touch and We Are in Love with This Hip Hop Version (Watch Video)

The album includes three collaborations with names like Lisa Mishra, Fotty Seven-Bali and Sikandar Kahlon. It is slated to drop on August 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).