The Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer The Power is all set for a digital release on January 14. The Power is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties. The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film explores their battle for their love and what is right or wrong. Vidyut Jammwal Eager to Meet His Kolkata-Based Fan Krishna Sonkar, Who Inked Commando Star’s Face on the Chest

The Power is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will release on ZeePlex, the pay-per-view platform of Zee Entertainment. On Vidyut Jammwal’s 40th Birthday, Commando Star Treats Fans with the Lesson of Kalari Chikitsa (Watch Video)

Vidyut Jammwal's The Power Premieres on PPV Zeeplex:

"Power is a very entertaining film and goes well with our endeavor to bring only the best content for our viewers. We are sure that Power, as a ZeePlex exclusive, will be enjoyed by the audience," Shariq Patel, CEO ZeePlex, said.

