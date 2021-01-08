The Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer The Power is all set for a digital release on January 14. The Power is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties. The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film explores their battle for their love and what is right or wrong. Vidyut Jammwal Eager to Meet His Kolkata-Based Fan Krishna Sonkar, Who Inked Commando Star’s Face on the Chest
The Power is directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will release on ZeePlex, the pay-per-view platform of Zee Entertainment. On Vidyut Jammwal’s 40th Birthday, Commando Star Treats Fans with the Lesson of Kalari Chikitsa (Watch Video)
Vidyut Jammwal's The Power Premieres on PPV Zeeplex:
Love. Hate. Revenge. Power. 💥
From the critically acclaimed director @manjrekarmahesh,#ThePower - a heart wrenching, gun clenching drama starring @VidyutJammwal & @shrutihaasan premieres on 14th January, exclusively on @ZeePlexOfficial 🎬🔥 pic.twitter.com/CxxM8yoOIB
— ZEEPLEX (@ZeeplexOfficial) January 8, 2021
"Power is a very entertaining film and goes well with our endeavor to bring only the best content for our viewers. We are sure that Power, as a ZeePlex exclusive, will be enjoyed by the audience," Shariq Patel, CEO ZeePlex, said.
