Mumbai, August 14: The teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Taj Story’ was unveiled on Thursday. It shows veteran actor Paresh Rawal standing inside a courtroom arguing about the intellectual wipe out of a community. The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. ‘The Taj Story’ is touted to be a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times, “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?”.

The film is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham as Creative Producer and music being scored by Rohit Sharma, The Taj Story is not just another period or historical film, it’s touted to be a cinematic debate. Among its core themes is a question that has sparked discussions for decades: Who really built the Taj Mahal? Paresh Rawal’s Funniest Movie Characters: From Babu Bhaiya to Mambo and Beyond, A Tribute to His Unforgettable Comic Roles.

‘The Taj Story’ Teaser Out

After 79 year of Independence are we still a slave of Intellectual Terrorism? The Taj Story in cinemas on 31st October 2025 Producer : CA Suresh Jha Writer & Director : Tushar Amrish Goel Creative Producer: Vikas Radhesham @casureshjha @tusharamrish@vikasradhe @dasnamit… pic.twitter.com/F0J46NzA02 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 14, 2025

It seems to have its theme from Internet theories, albeit with a lack of historical accuracy, and asks if it was Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal. The short teaser was unveiled just a day before Independence Day, makers Swarnim Global services PVT.Ltd and CA Suresh Jha ignited curiosity and conversation by officially announcing The Taj Story. To mark the announcement, the makers unveiled a powerful short teaser that captures the soul and essence of the film, leaving audiences intrigued about its bold message. ‘The Taj Story’ is set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025. ‘There Are Three Heroes…’: Amid ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy, Did Paresh Rawal Hint at His Return to Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise?.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal had opened up about his emotionally resonant journey while portraying a guru in another film ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’. He revealed that this particular role went beyond acting—it touched something personal and profound within him. In ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’, Paresh Rawal plays the role of a spiritual guru who guides the film’s main character, Ajay (played by Anantvijay Joshi), through a powerful journey of change. As Ajay’s mentor, his character becomes the voice of wisdom in the story, helping shape a bold and rebellious young man into a Yogi and a leader of the people.

