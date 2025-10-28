Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited actress Diana Penty's ancestral home in South Bombay for a new episode of her YouTube series. ‘Do You Wanna Partner’: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty Team Up for Comedy Series, Share Fun Secrets About Each Other (Watch Video).

The actress, known for her debut in Cocktail, gave Farah Khan an exclusive tour of her century-old family bungalow, which has been passed down through four generations, from her great-grandfather to her grandfather, then parents, and now to her. During the tour, Farah Khan was left in awe of the vintage interiors and antique furniture, much of which has been carefully preserved over time.

Inside Diana Penty’s Vintage South Bombay Mansion That Left Farah Khan Comparing It to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Diana revealed that some of the furniture pieces are over 100 years old, including a vintage decor that was gifted to her grandfather during World War II. The revelation left Farah visibly astonished, who called the house a beautiful reminder of old Bombay's charms. Farah was seen stunned as she saw the living room of Diana’s lavish house.

The filmmaker was later seen comparing Diana’s spacious home to Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Mannat and joked, “Even a dance studio in Lokhandwala isn’t this big! This is as large as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room.” Farah added, “I think I should call Shah Rukh here.” To which Diana looked excited and said, “I would love to have Shah Rukh here!”

The episode also featured a light-hearted cooking segment where Diana and Farah prepared butter-garlic-chilli broth together. As they cooked, they discussed Diana's journey in films, including her 2012 debut in Cocktail, which completed 13 years this year. ‘Do You Wanna Partner’ Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty Launch Craft Beer Venture in Hilarious Journey (Watch Video).

The actress also revealed that she is all set for her upcoming movie, Do You Wanna Partner! In a reel shared by Farah in a collaboration post with Diana, the two ladies were seen standing with a poker face as Dilip danced to the iconic song "I Am a Barbie Girl."

Farah captioned it as, “Ate and left no crumbs, literally.”

