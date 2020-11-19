Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff feels he has become rusty with his favorite move -- the flying kick. Tiger posted a video on Instagram where he is seen practising the move. He manages to get it right only once out of four times. "You know your rusty af when you nail your fav move only 1/4 times #needabiggertarget," Tiger captioned the video, in which he sports a grey and white ensemble. Tiger Shroff v/s John Abraham – Which ‘Desi Boy’ Has Your Attention in Yellow Trunks?

Tiger keeps sharing videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts on social media. Speaking about his work, the actor is gearing up for his just-announced film "Ganapath". He will be revisiting his tough and rugged avatar in the action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021. Ganpath Part 1: Tiger Shroff Is All About That Swag in the New Teaser Poster (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff Performs a Flying Kick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon start working on the action drama "Baaghi 4", as well as the sequel to his debut film, "Heropanti".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).