Tisca Chopra Discusses Anxiety and Mental Health During Lockdown with a Neuro-Psychiatrist

Tisca Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Tisca Chopra says due to the ongoing isolation period, anxiety and mental health are big issues today. She has stepped forward to help people get through this tough time. People have been under lockdown for over a month now, and a lot of celebrities are trying to help fans through various activities. Some are suggesting good books, others are posting videos of cooking, while some are spending time learning new things. Tisca Chopra Believes Nobody Would Venture into Films but Back OTT Content till Next Year Due to COVID-19 Crisis.

Tisca has also found a way to help the masses through this lockdown. She conducted a live session on Instagram with Dr Sanjay Chugh who specialises in neuro-psychiatry. During the session, they discussed issues that people are dealing with currently, right from anxieties to parenting. "Due to this pandemic, we all are sitting in our homes and there are chances that we might feel anxious with this drastic change in our lifestyle. Soni Razdan, Tisca Chopra and Other Celebs Take Part in the #MeAt20 Trend, Share Amazing Throwback Pictures!

Due to this isolation period, anxiety and mental health is a big issue today. We might do yoga and other workouts to keep ourselves healthy physically but it is equally important to stay fit mentally too and so, I decided to get Dr Chugh on board though by Instagram to explain people a lot of factors related to their psyche," Tisca said.

"Dr Chugh is a well-known neuro-psychiatrists whom I have known for many years. I urged him to do this so that we can help share the right information and the right strategy to deal with the issues that people are going through.

The fight isn't over yet and I hope that I can keep doing my bit by hosting more sessions like these for everyone," she added. Meanwhile, Tisca recently shared a photograph of herself in a monochrome monokini. In the image, the "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji" actress was seen lying on sand. She mentioned that she was "missing the outdoors but making the most of the indoors".