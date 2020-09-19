Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song conceptualised by composer Palaash Muchhal. Talking about the new song, "Tu hai toh", Palaash told IANS: "It has a beautiful melody and has been sung by Ash King and Palak Muchhal. She has also written it." Lucky Ali Birthday: 5 Iconic Songs That Will Always Remain Our Favourite!

"I personally wanted Terence Sir as an actor, and not as a dancer or choreographer. When I told him about the project, he was excited and what a gem of a person he is. Then we got Digangana Suryavanshi on board as we wanted someone who looks innocent and beautiful," he added.

The video was shot in Madh Island, Maharashtra, last week. "The experience was amazing. It's just a feel-good factor to be back on sets. As for safety measures, we were well-planned and we took all the precautionary measures -- like we did temperature checks, used PPE kits and sanitisers. The song was shot with a skeleton crew," said Palaash.

