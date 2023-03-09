Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is keen on working opposite actress Kriti Sanon. During the promotion of his recent film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor was questioned about which actor and actress he would like to work with next. To this, the actor mentioned Kriti's name as one actress he really wants to work with. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Romcom Rakes In Rs 15.73 Crore!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Rom Com to Earn Rs 14-16 Crore on Its Opening Day – Reports.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for two mega releases -- 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has 'The Crew' and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

