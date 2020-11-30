A TV actress has accused a certain casting director named Ayush Tewari of raping her for two years under the pretence of marriage. She told the Versova police that after two years of harassment, which was sexual and physical in nature, she parted ways with the man. But, Tewari continued to send her unsolicited sexual messages. She also informed her brother about her ordeal and he also had a word with Tewari, but the situation did not improve. A police official said on Monday that the FIR was registered last week after the actress submitted an application. Now, certain media reports claimed that the accused worked on the film, Bellbottom which features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi in lead roles. Television Actress Accuses Casting Director of Rape, Further Investigation is Underway.

However, casting director for Bellbottom, Vaibhav Vishant has categorically denied Ayush's involvement with any aspect of the film. Vishant did agree that Tewari was an intern at his company but said he has no role to play in the casting of Bellbottom. Vaibhav Vishant said, "It is distressing to see the film and the names of others associated with the film being tarnished with false and unverified allegations,"

He added, "I am the casting director of Bellbottom. The individual Ayush Tewari was a freelancer intern in my company and has nothing to do with the film or its casting. He has not worked on Bellbottom in any capacity. It is extremely upsetting to see that some publications in order to get a clickbait headline will go to any lengths to put out uncorroborated and unsubstantiated information. This individual Ayush Tewari has nothing to do with Bellbottom. I hope the police will conduct a fair investigation and justice will be served. However, I will request media publications to correct the facts and stop linking Bellbottom to this case."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).