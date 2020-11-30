A television actress has accused a casting director identified as Ayush Tiwari of rape. A case under section 376 has been registered at the Versova police station here on the basis of the former's statement. While details of the incident are still unknown, the actress in her complaint has stated that he raped her for over two years. According to a police official of Versova police station, the actress has complained that the accused raped her over a period of two years on the pretext of marriage. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Actress Says She Was Drugged and Raped By A Junior Artist, Leaving Her Pregnant.

The complaint was registered by the actress on November 26 but the accused hasn't been arrested yet. Further investigation is underway in the matter. The incident comes in days after comedian Bharti Singh and husband were arrested by NCB on drug-related charges and the couple is currently in judicial custody. The ongoing investigation against the casting director will further highlight the already tainted entertainment industry in a bad way.

