It's a Twitter war between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. Well, throwing some light on the same, Ranaut who is known to speak her mind on the micro-blogging site, recently, took a jibe at Urmila after reports of her buying a property for Rs 3 crore surfaced online. The Queen actress slammed Urmila for investing in a whooping apartment weeks after joining Shiv Sena. However, the Rangeela actress did not stay mum but instead shared a video on social media claiming that she has bought the space from her hard-earned money. Urmila Matondkar Appreciation Tweets Flood Twitter After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her 'Soft Porn Star'.

In the clip, Urmila tagged Kangana and mentioned to fix up a meeting with an aim to clear all the doubts where she would also be present with all documents as proof. That's not it, Matondkar also added about the incident when Ranaut was given Y-plus category security “against the money of crores of tax-paying citizens”. Urmila Matondkar Slams Kangana Ranaut, Asks Her to Start the Attack on Drug Problem in Her State.

Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? pic.twitter.com/AScsUSLTAA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 3, 2021

At the end of the video, Matondkar urged Ranaut to bring the list of the people from the industry who she had claimed were involved in the drugs mess. “You had promised them (the government) that you have names of several people you wish to give to the Narcotics Control Bureau to fight the drug menace. I request you to please bring that list. I'll be waiting for your answer,” she added.

Well, this is not the first time it's Kangana VS Urmila. As earlier, the two have also locked horns online when the former's thoughts on nepotism did not go down well with the latter. FYI, its been a while since Urmila has been inducted into the Shiv Sena. Stay tuned!

