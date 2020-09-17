The war of words between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut has begun. First, the former criticised and mocked latter in an interview. Kangana retorted by calling Urmila a 'soft porn star' who is not known for her acting skills. Millions of Urmila's fans would like to disagree. Twitter is flooded with appreciation posts for the Pinjar actress, who has been a part of several critically acclaimed projects in her lavish career. Fans have been posting pictures of Urmila from various movies bestowing her with the best of adjectives. The actress's name is, of course, trending everywhere. Ram Gopal Varma Supports His Rangeela Actress Urmila Matondkar After Kangana Ranaut Calls Her A 'Soft-Porn Star'.

Urmila began her career in the '80s as a child actor. She embarked on her Bollywood journey in the '90s. She starred in a movie like Kaun, a role which no other established actress of her time would take up but Urmila. She has given an award-winning performance in the horror film, Bhoot. She won hearts playing a lower-middle-class Mumbaikar in love with a gangster in Satya. She has also worked in path-breaking movies like Ek Hasina Thi and Pinjar. Below are just a handful of appreciation tweets for the actress who can still make hearts go "Chamma Chammma". Kangana Ranaut Calls Urmila Matondkar 'Soft Porn Star', Says 'She's Not Known For Her Acting For Sure' (Watch Video).

Urmila has been away from the silver screen for a while now. But, we hope she makes a smashing return soon. The time is absolutely perfect. The actress did enjoy a brief stint in politics but quit Congress after five months.

