Actress Urvashi Rautela has reached a following of 34 million on Instagram. She posted a video to thank fans on Saturday, where she is seen feeding crocodiles in a wildlife Sanctuary. Although the video doesn't have much to do with Urvashi's milestone, her fans seemed entertained with the video. She also used this opportunity to thanks fans for making her first Indian/Asian to feature in top 10 World's sexiest super model list. Urvashi Rautela Goes 10 Shades Darker and We Think It’s Not ‘Fair’! Watch Video

She captioned her video, saying: "Thank you all for your #34Million love on @instagram & having me as your "First Indian/Asian to feature in Top 10 World's Sexiest Super Model 2021 list. Feeding one of the largest crock. When I went to study crocodile behavior. Urvashi Rautela Celebrates Mother’s Birthday with Love, Cuts the Cake with Mommy to Welcome New Year 2021 (Watch Video)

Urvashi Rautela Feeds a Giant Crocodile

There's no way humans should have any encounters with crocodiles. You should stay away from them!" The actress is currently shooting for the series Inspector Avinash alongside Randeep Hooda.

