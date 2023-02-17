Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Rishabh Pant India's pride and asset after learning about his health. Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago. Urvashi Rautela Says That 'Sorry' Comment Was Not for Rishabh Pant But for Fans (See Post).

The paparazzi asked her about the cricketer's post about his recovery, Urvashi, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a fiery red colourd outfit, seemed awkward and asked: "Kaunsi photo?" She replied: "He is an asset to our country, India's pride." The cameraperson replied that their good wishes are with him.

To which, Urvashi said: "Hamari bhi (Mine as well)." Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look. After the news of Pant's accident made headlines, Urvashi had posted a cryptic note: "Praying, love Urvashi Rautela." Urvashi Rautela in Australia Funny Memes With Rishabh Pant and Team India Go Viral After Actress 'Follows her Heart' Down Under.

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.

