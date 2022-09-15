Bollywood actress said that her 'sorry' comment in a recent video, was meant for her fans and loved ones and not for Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. A while ago, she had claimed that a popular personality with the initials, 'RP' had waited to meet her while she was asleep. Reacting to this, Pant had stated in an Instagram story that it was not true.

Urvashi Rautela claims her 'sorry' was not for Rishabh Pant - https://t.co/Lm5h8SpxrP Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela claimed her on-camera apology was not meant for Rishabh Pant but rather for her fans and loved ones. The ‘Pagalpanti’ actor has been in the limelight for qui... pic.twitter.com/0046lLiLPb — Worldpak (@Worldpak2) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)