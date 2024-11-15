Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his next Baby John, has shared a new glimpse of his action-packed cop avatar. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video where in he is seen showcasing a dynamic and all-out action side. This is the first time when Varun is seen in a full-fledged action avatar, marking a bold shift from his previous roles. Sharing the video, he wrote, “There must be many like me But I came for the first time!!! #babyjohn It begins…” ‘Baby John’: Did Varun Dhawan Indirectly CONFIRM Salman Khan’s Cameo in Atlee’s ‘Theri’ Hindi Remake? Actor Makes Exciting Revelation in #VarunSays AMA Session.

Earlier, the makers have released the first teaser of the film, which is called a 'taster cut' on social media. The teaser video has been playing in theatres, attached to the screenings of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Varun Dhawan’s Action-Packed Cop Avatar Revealed in Thrilling New Video

The teaser offered a sneak peek into the action and emotion that drive the film. Varun portrays a cop and possibly a single father, showcasing his strength as he takes on goons and delivers powerful dialogues about his bravery and uniqueness. In one scene, he says, “Mere jaise bahot aye hoge, main pehli baar aya hun (Many might have come before me, but I have come here for the first time)”

The teaser also showed a glimpse of Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh, who stars as the female lead. Actor Jackie Shroff makes a brief yet impactful appearance as the menacing villain in the story. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles.

Baby John is set for a grand Christmas release this year. Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film will hit the screens on December 25.

Meanwhile, Varun also has an upcoming war drama Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty. ‘Baby John’ Taster Cut: ‘Looking Like Kiara’! Fans Shocked by Keerthy Suresh’s Unrecognisable Glimpse in Promo of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Theri’ Remake.

The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.

