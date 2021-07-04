Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of his latest car. The actor has bought a new Range Rover. Vicky shared a photograph posing with his car on Instagram and wrote: "Welcome Home buddy!" Commenting on the actor's post, his friends, industry colleagues and followers shared congratulatory messages. Vicky Kaushal Hits New Personal Record With Deadlifts After ‘Slow Post-COVID Recovery’ (Watch Video).

Vicky's "Uri: The Surgical Strike" director Aditya Dhar commented: "Shotgun! Congratulations mere bhai! Aise hi mehnat aur tarakki karo! (Keep working hard and keep achieving!)" Just a day ago, Vicky took to social media to share his workout updates after recovering from Covid-19. The actor shared a video where he is seen lifting weights. Vicky Kaushal’s Prep To Be ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ Leaves Us Curious About His Look in the Superhero Film (View Pic).

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" On the work front, Vicky is once again collaborating with director Aditya Dhar for his upcoming film "The Immortal Ashwatthama".

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Brand New Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor also has Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur", Shoojit Sircar helmed biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Udham Singh" and the upcoming comedy drama "Mr Lele".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).