The guests attending the celebrity wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur district are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop. Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, a shop located in Sawai Madhopur, sent 10 varieties of sweets to the Six Senses hotel where the star couple will tie the knot on Thursday. The Sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi ceremony on Wednesday. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Wikipedia Reverses Spouse Section After The Couple Was Shown Married to Each Other On Their Individual Pages.

Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home said, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish 'Mawa Kachori' and Bikaner's 'Gond Pak'. Gujarati 'Dhokla' has also been served in the breakfast. 'Samosa', 'Kachori' and 'Dhokla' were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Telecast Rights Sold to Amazon Prime for Rs 80 Crore – Reports.

Ten varieties of sweets wighing around 80 kg were sent to the wedding venue, including Moong Daal Barfi, Gujarati Bakhlaya, Kaju Pan and Choco Byte, among others. On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue, apart from sweets.

