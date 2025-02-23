Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, the historical epic that has captivated audiences nationwide, is gearing up for its much-anticipated digital release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film portrays Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Featuring an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana, Chhaava has received widespread acclaim for its grand storytelling and powerful performances. Adding to its impact, Chhaava even earned praise from PM Narendra Modi at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, where he lauded Maharashtra’s contribution to Indian cinema. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Sees Surge on Ninth Day, Soon To Surpass INR 300 Crore Mark in India.

‘Chhaava’ OTT Release Update

As audiences continue to flock to theaters, many are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. According to reports, Chhaava is set to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Following the Multiplex Association of India's rule that mandates an eight-week gap between theatrical and digital releases, the film is expected to arrive on Netflix around April 10 or 11, 2025, reports Indiatimes. What Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Film Go Viral – Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?

Chhaava, which released in theatres on February 14, opened to a strong box office response, particularly in Maharashtra, collecting INR 33.10 crore on its first day and reaching INR 293.41 crore within nine days. The movie has also been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Stay tuned for an official confirmation on its streaming release!

