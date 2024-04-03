Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who essayed the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic Sam Bahadur, is remembering the Indian war hero on his 110th birth anniversary. On Wednesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of Sam Manekshaw posing proudly in his uniform for the camera. He can be seen standing near his Jeep. Sam Bahadur OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal-Sanya Malhotra’s Movie To Stream on ZEE5 From January 26, 2024.

Vicky wrote on the picture: “Remembering the legend on his 110th birth anniversary. Sam Bahadur.” Sam Bahadur, released in December last year, told the story of the legendary soldier and how he strengthened the army with his wit and decision-making abilities. The film, which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, clashed with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal at the box office, with the latter emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story

Ranbir and Vicky worked together in Sanju and the 2018 streaming movie Love Per Square Foot, in which Ranbir had a cameo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, fresh off the success of Dunki in which he had a special role, has Bad Newz and Chhaava in the pipeline.

