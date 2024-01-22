Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): After having a theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' is now all set to be released on a digital platform.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Sam Bahadur' will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 26.

Excited about it, Vicky in a statement said, "Portraying the character of Sam Manekshaw has been an incredible journey filled with great pride and honor. Stepping into the shoes of such a brave and celebrated personality comes with immense responsibility, and I am grateful for the love and support that fans have showered upon the character during its theatrical release."

He added, "The film's digital premiere on ZEE5 will help the story reach a wider audience hence, I am proud to present Sam Bahadur on the 75th Republic Day as a tribute to the undying spirit of our nation. It's not just a film; it's a shared journey with the audience, and I hope they find inspiration in this remarkable story."

Meghna Gulzar also expressed her excitement.

She said, "Creating this biographical drama film has been a life-changing experience for me, and I consider it to be a blessing. The story of Sam Bahadur will serve as a great inspiration for all who witness it. From the very beginning, I knew Vicky Kaushal was the perfect fit for the role, seamlessly slipping into the character with unparalleled authenticity and dedication. I firmly believe that ideals and role models are timeless, and if someone has lived a life of truth, righteousness, and integrity, that can never go out of style or time."

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 'Raazi'.

On streaming 'Sam Bahadur' on OTT, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5, said, "Republic Day holds a deep significance for every Indian, and we take immense pride in announcing the digital premiere of Sam Bahadur on 26th Jan this year. Our audience loves such untold stories as they resonate with the spirit of our nation, and we are committed to delivering relevant and impactful entertainment to them. This film is a compelling tribute to a true hero. Our collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala productions has been exceptional, and it has helped us offer back-to-back patriotic films like Tejas and Sam Bahadur. Post Sam Bahadur's success in theatres, we are confident that viewers will enjoy watching this movie on our platform as well."

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. (ANI)

