Vidya Balan is a force of nature. She redefined Hindi film cinema actress. She might have done the same with the South Indian film industry, but she was replaced in seven Malayalam films at the onset of her career. She made her Hindi film debut with Parineeta, after which her career did not take off as it should have. In a recent interview with midday, she recalled that she was not great in her subsequent films like Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection. She said that she was not getting the kind of work she wanted to be doing. SSR Case: After Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan Comes Out in Support of Rhea Chakraborty (Read Tweet).

"I thought maybe my career has been a fluke. I was not good in these films, Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection. I actually stuck out like a sore thumb. Some of the reviews of Heyy Babyy didn't even mention me and I was the leading lady of the film. That's also sexism at its very best," Vidya told the daily.

She also said that some reviews of Heyy Babyy did not even mention her despite the fact that she was the leading lady in the film. In the movie, she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. In Kismat Konnection, she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Vidya also recalled how she had to turn down a film with Kamal Haasan, right after Parineeta. "I love Kamal Haasan, but the only reason I couldn't do the film was that he required six months of my time and I had just started my career here. I couldn't afford six months," she said. Vidya Balan Drapes a Mind-Boggling Sambalpuri Weaved Mathematical Equation Saree!

Vidya Balan was last seen in the film, Shakuntala Devi. The movie was based on popular Indian mathematician ana her relationship with her daughter. The movie skipped a theatrical release and went straight to OTT, where it was well-received. Vidya started shooting for her next film, Sherni, which was stalled due to the pandemic. The actress will resume shooting in October. Newton director Amit Masurkar is at the helm of this project. The actress plays the role of a forest officer in the film which will be primarily shot in a jungle.

