Vidya Balan was on a roll e-promoting Shakuntala Devi, her last release. Going #LocalForVocal, Vidya pulled the plug with fashion stylists Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley. Putting chic sustainable styles on the celebrity style map, Vidya flipped from ethnic and neo-ethnic styles seamlessly having us glued to her gram! One of them featured a Sambalpuri weaved saree with mathematical symbols, formulae equations written on a blackboard with chalk. The saree was weaved by Bhagabata Meher of Sonepur. In recent times, it's become a norm to pick out promotional styles that drive home the keynote of the film. Over the years now, Vidya has quashed the male-dominated stereotype of the hero-centric Bollywood with the portrayal of strong-willed characters and carved a niche. Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the human-computer, Vidya adds another feather to her cap.

Celebrity endorsed sustainable ethnic fashion pays a worthy ode to the weavers from the grassroots for their humble and modest creations. Vidya's ethnic sensibilities are her signature style and she never misses an opportunity to assert her stark demeanour with aplomb. Here's a closer look at her style. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Rocks as the ‘Human Computer’ in This Heartwarming Tale of Feminism, Motherhood and, of Course, Maths!

Vidya Balan - Genius Chic

The mathematical equation saree sourced by Utkalamrita was a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk woven over a period of one month with mulberry Bangalore silk yarn a black complimenting blouse, earrings by Ritika Sachdeva, a low bun with a subtle makeup of defined eyebrows and natural pink lips completed her look. Vidya Balan's Style File for Shakuntala Devi's E Promotion Was All About Simplicity and Being Vocal for Local.

Vidya Balan in Sambalpuri silk saree for Shakuntala Devi E-promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shakuntala Devi released on the OTT platform of Prime Video on 31st July where Vidya shared screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

