Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal recently got on a video chat with Thailand's martial arts star Tony Jaa. Jaa is an internationally acclaimed action icon who has starred in global blockbusters such as "Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior", "Tom-Yum-Goong" and "Furious 7". "I have always had great respect and regard for Tony. He is the single biggest factor for Muay Thai having found global recognition and is practised worldwide. I know and understand that to achieve this, one goes beyond just a life dedicated to fitness and the martial arts," said Vidyut, who trains rigorously in Kalaripayattu. Yaara Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kennu Basumatar’s Endearing Friendship Stands the Test of Time (Watch Video)

"We found common ground on our initiation into martial arts, the philosophy that drives us to stay focused and up the game in action and our shared dream to collaborate on a story that combines our individual martial arts for action lovers across the world. It was enlightening to chat with this incredible man who has achieved so much greatness," he added. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Vidyut Jammwal’s Yaara, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase – Theatre Clash Shifts To OTT As Three Movies To Come Out On July 31

Vidyut Jammwal and Tony Jaa's Interaction Teaser

Vidyut's films "Yaara" and "Khuda Hafiz" are set to stream on OTT platforms soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).