Action star Vidyut Jammwal on Friday expressed eagerness to meet a fan who has inked his face on the chest. The fan is a youngster named Krishna Sonkar from Howrah near Kolkata. Sonkar has not only tattooed the actor's face on his chest, but also follows his fitness regime and dreams of building a body like Vidyut. On Vidyut Jammwal’s 40th Birthday, Commando Star Treats Fans with the Lesson of Kalari Chikitsa (Watch Video)

On Friday, Vidyut reacted to a news piece about Sonkar on Twitter and expressed his eagerness to meet his fan. The actor tweeted: "The moment I land in Kolkata, you'll be the first person that I meet Krishna. Love." Vidyut Jammwal Collaborates With Discovery to Promote Tiger Conservation Movement, Actor Treat Fans With Kalaripayattu Moves (Watch Video)

Check Out Vidyut Jammwal's Tweet Below:

The moment I land in Kolkata, you'll be the first person that I meet Krishna. Love pic.twitter.com/bkr1ZptfRM — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) December 18, 2020

The actor recently featured in the digitally-released film, Khuda Haafiz. He will next star in the film's second chapter.

