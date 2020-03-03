Vijay Deverakonda Gives Ananya Panday a Cute Hug As the Duo Get Snapped at Versova Jetty Post Shoot (View Pics)

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Even before the release of the film, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are being touted to be one of the hottest on-screen couples. The duo have teamed up for the first time for Puri Jagannadh’s film which seems to have been tentatively titled Fighter. A few days ago, we spotted the duo on the sets of the film where they were seen taking a bike ride. Ananya was seen sitting facing Vijay in a romantic pose on the bike and these pictures were enough or us to see what crackling chemistry the duo have. New pictures of Ananya and Vijay have now surfaced, this time they were spotted at Versova jetty. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Leaked Pics from Puri Jagannadh’s Film Shoot Will Remind You of Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji from Ghulam.

In the pictures, Vijay and Ananya are seen in a boat at the jetty. The duo are dressed in casuals and are even seen enjoying a casual conversation in a few pictures. Although one of the clicks that certainly caught our eye is the one where Vijay is seen hugging Ananya. It looks like Vijay and Ananya have hit it off quite well and seem to have grown close during the filming. We certainly are excited to see this fresh pairing on-screen soon. Check out Vijay and Ananya's pictures from the jetty below. Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood! Duo All Set to Be Featured in Puri Jagannadh’s Film.

Vijay Deverakoda and Ananya Panday At Versova Jetty:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Vijay Deverakonda Hugs Ananya Panday On the Sets of the Film:

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

After back to back successes such as Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade, the Telugu sensation is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this film. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. As for Ananya Panday, after making a smashing debut with Dharma's Student Of The Year 2, the actress once again impressed with Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan. We can't wait for the big announcement on the final title and release date of this film.