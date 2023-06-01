Krishna Bhatt, the daughter of director-producer Vikram Bhatt, is set to make her debut with the upcoming horror film 1920 - Horrors of the Heart. The released-recently teaser of the film shows the haunting imagery of landscape laced with eerie elements peppered with a lullaby. Parag Chadha Reveals Details About Vikram Bhatt’s 1920, Opens Up on Balancing His Two Passions – ‘Acting and Casting’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

The film is the 4th film from the 1920 franchise, and stars Avika Gor, who is known for her work in television shows like Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. The earlier film from the franchise 1920 London, which released in 2016, starred Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra, and Vishal Karwal in lead roles. 1920 Horrors Of The Heart: Vikram Bhatt Shares Glimpse of His Upcoming Horror Project (View Pics).

It also inspired a spin-off 1921 which starred Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. 1920 - Horrors of the Heart has been presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit, and is a Vikram Bhatt Production in association with Raj Kishor Khaware. The film is set to debut in theatres on June 23.

