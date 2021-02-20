Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has found himself in hot waters. As his Valentine's Day video where he was seen riding a bike without wearing a mask or a helmet along with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi has invited legal trouble. Reportedly, an FIR has been filed against Vivek for not wearing a mask in public. With coronavirus cases on a rise in Mumbai, it's mandatory for every citizen to follow the precautionary measure. A case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station under IPC sections 188 and 269, an official said. Vivek Oberoi Meets Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara at Dubai Airport as They Chat About India's Historic Win Against Australia (View Post).

FYI, on February 14, Vivek had posted a video on his social media handles that saw him and his wife enjoying a bike ride with his wife late at night. "What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!" he had captioned the video. On Friday, an e-challan was also sent to him for flouting traffic safety rules in the city. Oviya Helen's #GoBackModi Tweet Invites Legal Trouble; Tamil Nadu BJP Files Complaint Against the Actress.

Vivek Oberoi's Video:

A police official from Juhu Police station told Indian Express, “An FIR has been registered against actor Vivek Oberoi for flouting public health safety rules mandated by the government which makes it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face-mask as a precautionary measure to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the actor in this matter.” Stay tuned!

