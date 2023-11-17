At the time of writing this feature, the YRF Spy Universe has already released its fifth installment in the franchise with Tiger 3 debuting on November 10. Tiger 3 is the third chapter in the Tiger trilogy, which commenced with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Both films were blockbusters, and Tiger 3 is poised to follow suit. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe.

Siddharth Anand's War, released in 2019, starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. War was also a box office hit, although the YRF Spy Universe wasn't on anyone in YRF's radar at that time. Proof - Anupriya Goenka played two distinct characters in Tiger Zinda Hai and War. By the time Pathaan was released in 2023, the creators embraced the shared universe approach popularised by Marvel, adding Salman Khan's Tiger and Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Luthra from War in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Tiger 3 not only features a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan but also teases War 2 in the mid-credits scene featuring Hrithik Roshan's Kabir.

Now, regardless of how interconnected they are to the wider universe, let's rank all the films in YRF Spy Universe from Worst to Best, based on how these movies appealed to the writer. Feel free to share your rankings and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Tiger 3

A Still From Tiger 3

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Regrettably, the latest entry in the YRF Universe is also the weakest. Tiger 3 had one of the best-edited trailers of the year, yet the editing magic didn't translate into the film itself. Tiger 3 felt overlong and tedious, an unusual experience for a Salman film, as Sallu films usually avoid feeling boring no matter how bad they turn out to be. Tiger 3 surprisingly lacks engaging masala moments, and Salman Khan himself appears disinterested in many scenes. Emraan Hashmi's villain lacks the punch to be memorable, and the Pakistan coup track is devoid of any freshness. Any positives? Katrina Kaif still exhibits spunk in action scenes, and the movie gains energy when SRK appears as Pathaan, though the cameo isn't as enjoyable as when Tiger landed in Pathaan. Tiger 3 Cameos Explained: How Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Guest Appearances in Salman Khan's Actioner Lead to Tiger vs Pathaan and War 2.

#4 Tiger Zinda Hai

A Still From Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Tiger Zinda Hai would have ranked higher on this list if it hadn't made one cardinal mistake - messing up the crucial third act to justify its protagonist's invincible power. TZH had an arresting storyline, inspired by real-life events, a solid supporting cast, and an enigmatic antagonist in Sajjad Delafrooz's Abu Usman. Additionally, there's hardly anyone who isn't a fan of Katrina Kaif, the action queen, who impressed everyone with that one terrific action sequence. However, Salman himself wasn't that impressive himself, and the illogical twists in the third act undid all the previous good work. Well, at least the songs were good.

#3 War

A Still From War

Directed by: Siddharth Anand

Regardless of your gender or sexual orientation, you'd find it hard to deny that War has the sexiest male intro in the whole franchise. Hrithik Roshan's THAT scene continues to mesmerise fans and non-fans alike, who also enjoyed the film's sneaky homoerotic vibe. As an actioner, War doesn't always pass with full marks - the twists and turns feel a little too silly, and the action scenes too derivative. Still, it was fun to see when Hrithik and Tiger shared the screen together, whether they are out-dancing each other or beating the daylights out of each other. War Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Dynamic Duo and a Thrilling Third Act Make a Deadly Combo in This Action Thriller.

#2 Ek Tha Tiger

A Still From Ek Tha Tiger

Directed by: Kabir Khan

If War has the sexiest hero intro, then the first film in the YRF Spy Universe had the most badass hero entry. Ek Tha Tiger continues to have some of the franchise's best action scenes, but where the spy saga excels is in the love story. The chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is so sparkling that even the sequels couldn't match up to it. Ek Tha Tiger also boasts a nice soundtrack. The third act is a little overdrawn and predictable, but the film still ranks among one of Salman's best action films, if not the best. At least, Bhai seems to be making some effort here.

#1 Pathaan

A Still From Pathaan

Directed by: Siddharth Anand

Pathaan may not have the polish of War or the heart that ETT possesses, but it has charms. Oodles of that, thanks to its trio of lead stars. Shah Rukh Khan, after a slew of disappointments, makes a grand comeback as the titular Pathaan, oozing swag, charisma, and chutzpah into the role. Deepika Padukone has never been this sexy, while John Abraham makes for the franchise's best villain - hands down - as Jim, who nearly always manages to outmaneuver the hero almost until the very end. Pathaan has its fair share of problems - the VFX isn't that great, and some of the twists are predictable, yet it makes up for the flaws by embracing its irreverent vibe and its lead actor's energy. Also, Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan is better than SRK's cameo in Tiger 3.

