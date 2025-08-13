On August 14, 2025, two cinematic giants - War 2 and Coolie - clash at the box office, battling for screens and audience attention. War 2 boasts the combined might of Hrithik Roshan (Bollywood) and Jr NTR (Telugu cinema), along with strong franchise value. Kiara Advani is the female lead, and her bikini scene has already been the talk of the town (though the Censor Board has played spoilsport and has trimmed the scene). ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Have Special Request for Fans Ahead of Their Actioner’s Grand Theatrical Release, Say ‘Your Mission Is To Keep the Secrets Safe’.

Meanwhile, Coolie features Rajinikanth leading an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna (Telugu), Upendra (Kannada), Soubin Shahir (Malayalam), Aamir Khan (Bollywood), with Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

Regional Dominance: South vs North

In the South Indian markets, Coolie is expected to dominate, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, thanks to its pan-South star power and record-breaking screen allocations. While War 2 will put up a strong fight in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to Jr NTR’s massive following, Coolie still holds the overall advantage in these regions.

Watch the Trailer of 'War 2':

In North India, War 2 enjoys a clear lead with greater screen share and the added advantage of an IMAX release - a luxury Coolie does not have, despite Aamir Khan’s presence.

Overseas Battle: Who’s Winning?

The real showdown unfolds in international markets, where both films are competing fiercely for dominance. Recent reports indicate that in North America, Coolie is leading with 88,101 tickets sold, far ahead of War 2’s 21,512. Additionally, Coolie has already crossed INR 100 crore in pre-sales, while War 2 trails with 96,000 tickets sold in PVR-INOX-Cinepolis chains.

Opening Day Predictions: Who Will Triumph?

War 2 is predicted to open at INR 35 crore (Hindi), which, while impressive, falls short of the first War film’s INR 53.35 crore record. However, with strong Telugu sales, its Day 1 nett India collections could reach INR 60 crore, potentially hitting INR 100 crore gross worldwide. ‘Coolie’: Tamil Nadu Government Permits Special Shows for Superstar Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Movie on Opening Day Amid Massive Demand for Tickets.

Watch Trailer of 'Coolie':

On the other hand, Coolie is predicted to cross INR 150 crore worldwide gross on its opening day, possibly dethroning Leo as the highest South Indian opener. Incidentally both the movies are directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Domestically, its all-language opening may touch INR 70 crore, with the majority of collections coming from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Final Verdict: Who Will Win?

While War 2 has a stronghold in the North and the added appeal of IMAX, Coolie’s pan-Indian star power and Southern dominance give it the edge in overall collections. The real test lies in overseas performance, where Coolie currently leads in advance sales. One thing is certain - 2025’s biggest box office battle is set to rewrite records!

