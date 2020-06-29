Legendary composers Anand-Milind got a glimpse of actor Govinda's dancing skills when they woke him up and asked him to give an audition at midnight. "When Govindaji came to Mumbai, he used to live with his maternal uncle, Uday Narayan Singh. So one day we randomly went to his house, and when Uday switched on the light, he said that his nephew Govinda has come to become a hero and he dances very well," said Milind. Govinda Reveals the Car Involved in His Son Yashvardhan’s Accident Belonged to YRF: ‘I Was Taken Aback That They Haven’t Called Me So Far’

"Everyone was in a jovial mood; the time was around 12:30 - 1:00 at night. So, we shook him awake and Uday played loud music and told him to dance saying that Anand-Milind are here and that this is your audition. He danced for 15 minutes and I was like he is an amazing dancer, he's woken up from his sleep and still managed to dance so well," he added on MX Player's "Times of Music". Govinda’s Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Meets with a Car Accident in Mumbai

Anand-Milind are best known for their iconic albums like "Coolie No. 1", "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" and "Bol Radha Bol".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).