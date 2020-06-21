Actress Madhuri Dixit believes that music heals and she hopes that this year's World Music Day, which is celebrated on June 21, is all about that. She has posted a video of herself reading a book and humming a song. "Caught in the act of chilling & humming! Music heals & I hope this year's #WorldMusicDay is all about that.#NainaBarse #LifeAtHome," she has captioned the video shared on her Instagram. World Music Day 2020: Bhushan Kumar, Sona Mohapatra, Amit Trivedi Wish Fans With Wonderful Posts (View Pics)

The dancing diva has officially become a singer too. She recently unveiled her song "Candle". "Candle" is a symbol of hope, positivity and faith for her. "'Candle' signifies so many things. So we talked about candle in the song. Now when I look around, there is hopelessness and uncertainty. I had never thought that we would face something like this," she had said referring to the coronavirus pandemic. On World Music Day, IIFA to Bring People Together by Celebrating Indian Party Music in a Digital Concert

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram Post

"So, I thought this was the time when people needed that positivity. The feeling that everything is going to be okay. If we stay strong, we will all come out of this together and stronger," she had added.

