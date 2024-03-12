Sidharth Malhotra, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Yodha, recalled on Monday a sequence in which he had injured his elbow before the shoot of an action scene. Sidharth and his co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani were in the national capital on Monday to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: From Yodha to Spider, Upcoming Movies of the Shershaah Star.

Talking about his preparations for the movie, Sidharth said: “We are using assault rifles which are designed for commandoes and are lightweight. Portraying action sequences was challenging. ‘Yahan bahut khoon paseena bahaya hai’.” Reminiscing a behind-the-scene incident, Sidharth, known for his work in Mission Majnu, said: “I remember a sequence when I had fallen before doing action, and my elbow was swollen. But yet we were wearing a jacket and still doing the shots where we touched each other’s elbows and it would pain. That was the physical aspect of it.” Sidharth Malhotra's Red Carpet Looks That Prove He's 'Munda Kamaal Da'.

Watch Yodha Trailer:

He added: “This is the kind of action I have not done in any other film. So that took a lot of blood and sweat. I hope the audience enjoys my new avatar.” ‘Yodha’ will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is set to release on March 15.

