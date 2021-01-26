Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday (Jan 25) announced that Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer RRR is all set to release on October 13, 2021. While fans took social media by storm on this latest update over RRR, Boney Kapoor seems not very happy with it. As if you recollect it was six months ago when producer Boney had made it official that his sports biopic Maidaan will be released on Dussehra weekend on October 15, 2021. This means it is going to be RRR vs Maidaan. Interestingly, both the movies star Ajay Devgn. Owing to same, Boney Kapoor is upset with the makers of RRR. RRR Movie To Release In Theatres On October 13! Makers Share Ram Charan And Jr NTR’s Looks To Share The Big News (View Poster).

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Boney said, "Of course I am upset! This is the most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this." The report further elaborates, a source told the portal that Ajay had asked Rajamouli to talk with Boney before announcing RRR's release date.

SS Rajamouli:

"Ajay is aware that his prestigious bio-pic Maidaan on football legend Syed Abdul Rahim was due in the Dussehra week this year. He very specifically told Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing his release date. But Rajamouli went ahead without consulting Boney,” the source said

Talking about the films, RRR narrates a tale based on Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles and also sees Ajay, Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, apart from Ajay, Maidaan stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranish Ghosh in key roles. Stay tuned!

