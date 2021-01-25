Ahead of Republic Day 2021, makers of RRR movie have shared one of the biggest for all fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It has been quite a long time since movie buffs have been waiting to know about the release date this SS Rajamouli directorial. It has been confirmed that RRR will release in theatres on October 13, 2021. While sharing this big news, the makers even shared the intriguing avatars of the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are all set to essay the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Join the Sets to SS Rajamouli’s Film to Shoot for the Climax.

While dropping this big news online, the makers wrote, “This October 13, witness Fire and Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS... #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR.” Ram Charan can be seen riding a horse. He has sported a formal look with suspenders. On the other hand, Jr NTR is seen riding a vintage bike and he has sported kurta pajama. RRR Actors Alison Doody And Ray Stevenson Share A Glimpse Of Their Looks From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli Directorial!

RRR Movie Release Date

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻 The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021

RRR, the upcoming magnum opus, also features Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the female leads. We bet, all are eagerly looking forward to ‘witness the unstoppable force of fire and water’ on the big screens.

