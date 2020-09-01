South Korean boy band BTS have become the first musicians from their country to top the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Their latest song, Dynamite, has scaled the number one position on the popular music ranking chart on debut. According to Billboard, the song "roars in with 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sold", marking the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since American pop star Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do" launched in September 2017. MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande, The Weekend, BTS Win Big At The Starry Night!

The new song of BTS has already recorded quarter-million first-week sales, and the biggest 24-hour YouTube debut of all time, Forbes reported. The music video of Dynamite amassed 101.1 million views within 24 hours after its release last month. BTS Drops Two More Dynamite Remixes - 'Tropical' and 'Poolside' Version.

The band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, thanked fans on Twitter via their official handle. "OH MY! Billboard #Hot100 No.1. Thank you #BTSARMY You made this all possible! You guys light it up like it's Dynamite," they tweeted.

Check Out BTS's Tweet Here:

OH MY!🤭 🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1🎉 전 세계 아미 여러분 정말 감사합니다! #BTS_Dynamite 를 밝게 빛내주신 우리 아미들 덕분입니다🙏 Thank you #BTSARMY You made this all possible! You guys light it up like it's Dynamite 🌟 https://t.co/p0D2BYZ7n0 pic.twitter.com/TLptcFT04P — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 31, 2020

BTS recently performed the song for the first time at MTV Video Music Awards, where they won all four categories they were nominated in: Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).