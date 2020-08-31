MTV Video Music Awards 2020 took place on Sunday, August 30. Many prominent stars were spotted at the event. However, due to the pandemic, it was an altogether different experience this year. This time the VMA's were held in around New York City's audience-less location wherein the social distancing rules were well taken care of. From the performances to the winners, the gala event literally saw the who's who from the music industry. While Keke Palmer was the host for the show, on the other hand, it also saw performances by BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and more. MTV VMAs 2020: BTS Army Gear Up To Watch the K-Pop Band Perform 'Dynamite' For Their Debut Performance At Video Music Awards.

Talking about the awards, it was Lady Gaga-Ariana Grande and The Weekend who won big at the musical. Gaga and Grande bagged the award for the Song of The Year, Best Collab and more for their melody "Rain On Me". BTS also created magic at the show. Taylor Swift won for best direction and sent in an acceptance video message from home. MTV Video Music Awards 2019 Full Winners List: Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish Take Home Majority Of The Trophies!

Here's The Full Winners List:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (WINNER)

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” (WINNER)

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

BEST POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty-one pilots – “Level of Concern”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” (WINNER)

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (WINNER)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans” (WINNER)

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Well, indeed all the ones who won at the starry night are well-deserved and we bet fans will also agree to the same. Again one thing was very much clear that the Queen ruled the charts and it's none other than Lady Gaga. What are your thoughts on the winners? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).