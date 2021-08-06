Popular casting director and a sensation on the internet, Anshi Sharma is getting popular day by day amongst the youth and children. She is actors' first choice when it comes to seeking guidance about the industry. Specially children and the youth are reaching out to this talented casting director for help.

Anshi's videos on acting tips and similar information is becoming popular on YouTube as well as Instagram. She has casted several popular actors as well. Sharma seems to be actor's favourite, proof is her social media profiles, where she has photographs of hers with several actors. She is a mentor, friend, guide and a genuine person who thinks good about the artists who come to her, guiding them appropriately.

Anshi says, "Actors these days get cheated by fraudulent people due to non guidance and over enthusiastic nature. I look at the talents with a creative eye and help them understand the industry. Today, there are kids and youngsters coming to me for help, and I can't deny genuine talents. It's a job that satisfies my inner self. To all the aspiring actors who wanna make a way in the industry, you can connect with me on my social media."