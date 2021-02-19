Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti is celebrated every year on February 19, as the birth anniversary of the greatest warrior-king in the history of India. It was because of him that the Maratha empire came into existence. He has been an inspiration for generations and is admired for his bravery, tactics, achievements and self-confidence. Even though he is no more between us, his teachings and principals still exist in the minds of many. Over the years, many TV shows and films are being made on the life of Shivaji. And so, on the 391st birth anniversary of the legendary, let’s take a look at some stars who played the iconic emperor on screen. Shivaji Jayanti: 8 Facts About The Brave Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on His 389th Birth Anniversary.

Paras Arora

He played the role of a young Shivaji on Colors TV historical show, Veer Shivaji. His act as the Maratha ruler was admired by the audience and the serial also did quite well on the TRPs chart. The actor is still recognised for playing Raje on television.

Paras Arora

Mahesh Manjrekar

Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, a 2009 film starred Mahesh Manjrekar in the role of Shivaji. The premise of the movie was very modern as for the first time it saw an imaginary Shivaji who guided a middle-class Marathi man to fight for the right. Manjrekar was terrific as the emperor in the flick. Shivaji Jayanti 2021 Date, History & Significance: Know More About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Its Celebration.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Sharad Kelkar

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this Om Raut’s movie film revolved around Tanhaji and that’s how Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji came into the picture. FYI, Tanaji Malusare, was the military leader of Chhatrapati's troop. Kelkar as the leader was brilliant in this one.

Sharad Kelkar

Suryakant

Not once, but the actor has paid tribute to Shivaji by playing him multiple times on the screen. From Swarajyacha Shiledar, Pavankhind to Dhanya Te Santaji Dhanaji, Suryakant was loved by the audience for his apt portrayal as the Chhatrapati.

Suryakant

Amol Kolhe

Just like Suryakant, even Amol portrayed the role of Shivaji on the celluloid numerous times in his career. It was in series Raja Shiv Chhatrapati and then in film Rajmata Jijau (2011), he was seen as the great warrior. Later on, in 2012, he played Raje once again on Veer Shivaji.

Amol Kolhe

That’s it! These are the five celebs who essayed the role of Shivaji Maharaj with great respect and dedication on TV or in films. Kudos to the makers to churn these epics and do justice to history’s iconic figure. Stay tuned!

