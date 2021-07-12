Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to social media on Monday to announce that he would be starring in a Gujarati film after 40 years. The film, titled Dear Father, is based on his successful play of the same name. "So so excited ! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs ! It's based on my play 'Dear Father' which was a runaway success! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji ( Venus Films ). Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal Promise a Laugh-Riot In Priyadarshan’s Minnaram Remake (Watch Video).

Need your love and blessings. Name of the movie is Dear Father," Rawal tweeted. Commenting on his tweet, fans expressed happiness saying it would be exciting to see him in a Gujarati film. Fans who have watched his play shared their experience. Hungama 2: Is Priyadarshan’s Upcoming Comedy, Starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Remake of Mohanlal’s Minnaram? Why We Feel So! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Paresh Rawal's Tweet Below:

So so excited ! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs ! It’s based on my play “Dear Father “which was a runaway success ! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji ( Venus Films ) . Need your love and blessings 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 12, 2021

Film's Title Is Dear Father

Name of the movie is Dear Father — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Rawal is awaiting the release of his upcoming Bollywood film "Hungama 2". The comedy film directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released digitally on July 23.

