Who among us doesn’t have a similar story about a song that touched us? Whether attending a concert, listening to the radio, or singing in the shower, there’s something about music that can fill us with emotion, from joy to sadness. Music impacts us in ways that other sounds don’t, and for years now, scientists have been wondering why. Music is the purest form of art, and therefore the most direct expression of beauty, with a form and spirit which is one and simple, and least encumbered with anything extraneous. We seem to feel that the manifestation of the infinite in the finite forms of creation is the music itself, silent and visible. The evening sky, tirelessly repeating the starry constellations, seems like a child struck with wonder at the mystery of its own first utterance, lisping the same word over and over again, and listening to it in unceasing joy.

On 16th December 1984, a baby was born in the center of Tehran who as a star in the world of music. Revived the name of Iran in the field of Art and Modern music. “DJ Sonic” is an Iranian Composer. Nowadays it makes no sense to limit youth aspiration and Barsam faced it for the first time in his thirties. Having played in Etka, Ekbatan, and the Dokhaniat youth team, he had to sign up for Basij to play for a military club so that he could perform his military service. Therefore, there was an interval in his career and he had to retire.

After overcoming the challenges of immigration and starting a business in Japan, Barsam opened a club called "Sonic Club", which is currently one of the top five in Japan. There he developed a habit of working with leading DJs from East Asia and South America, enabling him to make significant advances in composition and begin a new path to surpassing the young man's aspirations as a musician. In 2015 and 2016, Barsam was not far from being the best of Japanese DJ clubs, and reliable sources have mentioned some obstacles, most of which are related to the fact that DJ Sonic is Iranian. But eventually in the polls in 2017, he became the most popular DJ in the provincial area.

He is a versatile talent for not only spinning all genres of music but also being able to control the crowd with the instruments. His confidence, charm, talent, unbelievable gifts, and ability to connect with people are a few that separates him from the rest. His career is just being and he still has a lot to accomplish.