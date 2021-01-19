Deepika Padukone, the leading actress of Bollywood, is having a busy year ahead. The actress has numerous films, across genres, lined-up and all these are with the leading men of Indian Cinema. We’d be watching her sharing screen space with some of the most brilliant actors and one just cannot wait to see her back on the big screens. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and her performance was lauded by critics and fans and now she is all set to entertain the audience with many more unique projects. Fighter Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Announced; Film to Release in September 2022.

Talking about her upcoming films, it includes Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and many others. In an interview to Femina, Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying, “This year I am going to be doing five films. I think in some ways the pandemic panned out creatively because it was a time when people in the arts were writing and they were coming to me with stories I really connected with. By August/September, I knew what my line-up was for the next couple of months.” Let’s take a look at the upcoming films of Deepika! Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Starts Shooting for his Next Actioner With Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

’83 – Deepika is paired opposite her hubby Ranveer Singh in reel once again for this Kabir Khan directorial. She would be playing the character, Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev. The makers are reportedly eyeing for a theatrical release of the film by mid of this year.

Pathan – The gorgeous actress would be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in this upcoming flick, helmed by Sidharth Anand. As per reports, the first schedule of this actioner has been wrapped up.

Prabhas 21 – Deepika would be collaborating for the first time with Prabhas in this film diretced by Nag Ashwin, marking her debut in Tollywood. Touted to be a sci-fi, this yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in this pan-Indian venture.

The Intern Remake – The popular American classic starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead will be remade in Hindi and Deepika would be stepping into the latter’s shoes. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was supposedly roped in to play Robert De Niro’s role, but now it is unknown who will be replaced. A formal announcement on this project is yet to be made.

Fighter – Hrithik Roshan on the occasion of his birthday took everyone by surprise by announcing that he and Deepika Padukone would be coming together for Sidharth Anand’s film. It is definitely going to be intriguing to watch these two together!

Mahabharata – Deepika would be playing the role of Draupadi in this epic mythological tale. Reported to be a multi-part franchise, the first part of this Madhu Mantena produced film was slated to be released in Diwali 2021. But due to the pandemic, it might get delayed.

Untitled Project With Shakun Batra – Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have collaborated for this ‘relationship story’. In an interview with HT, she had stated, “The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir.”

These are the upcoming projects of Deepika Padukone. She will be working with the leading actors and directors of Indian Cinema. We just cannot wait to watch her on the big screens!

