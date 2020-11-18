There's a strong buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's next with YRF. Titled, Pathan, the movie will be directed by War director, Siddharth Anand and will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. While an official confirmation on the same is awaited, industry insiders insist on SRK giving his nod to this actioner and if recent reports are to believe, the actor will also start shooting for it today (November 18). The first schedule of the movie will include SRK alone and his co-stars are expected to join him in January 2021. Pathan: Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham Had Done Cameos in Each Other’s Films! (Watch Videos).

Pathan is expected to go on floors today (November 18) at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is returning to the film sets after a long gap of over two years and we are looking forward to his formal announcement. Shah Rukh's last release was Aanand L Rai's Zero, the failure of which prompted him to take a break of some sorts. He read many scripts during his time away from the screen and has apparently finalised three - one with Atlee, another with Rajkumar Hirani and YRF's Pathan. After Pathan, Deepika Padukone Rumoured to Star Opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Sanki.

Check Out SRK's Pic from YRF Studios

There are also reports of YRF planning to make their own spy universe with Pathan, War and Tiger franchise. Salman Khan is expected to have a cameo in Pathan and SRK will then make an appearance in Tiger 3. Though the idea sounds very promising and too good to be true, here's hoping it's not a mere rumour.

