Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a film together was a dream of many of their fans. Speculations about them doing Siddharth Anand's Fighter also did quite some rounds after which the makers of the film have finally confirmed the news! Yes, the film is indeed happening and all Deepika- Hrithik fans can rejoice as they will get to see the duo on the big screen after all. While Deepika had teased her fans a few hours ago about a big announcement, Hrithik Roshan confirmed the news by sharing an announcement video of the film. Deepika Padukone Rubbishes Rumours of Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna in Draupadi.

The video features Hrithik as a narrator who is talking about the pride of India and what value does the Indian flag have for a person who loves his country. Hrithik gets quite poetic while sending across this message and the background music only adds to the drama. Sharing the video, Hrithik also spoke about how he is looking forward to his 'first flight' alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. The video also revealed that the film will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

Well, it might have quite a long time for this happen, but we are sure the film Fighter will be worth all the wait. Earlier a source had revealed to SpotboyE, "The problem was not in bringing them together. Not at all! Both Duggu (Hrithik) and Deepika were keen to work together. But it had to be the right bright script with equal roles for both. This is why Deepika has said no to other offers with Duggu in the past. Finally, Siddharth Anand has come up with a script that’s totally worth it for Deepika." Deepika Padukone Finds Hrithik Roshan in War As Delicious As the Dessert ‘Death by Chocolate’.

It is being speculated that Hrithik Roshan will essay the role of an air force officer, while no details about Deepika's roles have been out yet. But considering that it is War director Siddharth Anand's action thriller, both the actors are expected to do loads of action in the film. The film is expected to go on floors in December 2020.

