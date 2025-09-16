Haryanvi actor and writer UttarKumar was arrested on Sunday (September 14) in connection with an alleged rape case. According to PTI, a 25-year-old actor-singer accused him of sexually molesting her under the pretext of giving her roles in films and marrying her. Uttar Kumar was taken into custody from his farmhouse in Amroha by Ghaziabad Police on Sunday morning. However, after he was taken into custody, he fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Ashish Kapoor Arrested: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Actor Arrested in Pune on Rape Charges, Says Delhi Police.

Haryanvi Actor Uttar Kumar Arrested for Raping Female Actor

The Ghaziabad Police, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alok Priyadarshi, conducted a raid at 4:30 am and arrested actor Uttar Kumar while he was asleep. DCP Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, confirmed the arrest and said that the actor is being brought to Ghaziabad for further formalities. However, soon after his arrest, Uttar Kumar's health reportedly deteriorated, and he had to be admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Actor’s Family Claims Poison Found in His Body

As Uttar Kumar continued to remain under medical care, a new twist has emerged in the case. The actor's family alleged that poison was found in his body while he was being taken into custody. According to a post shared on the actor's Instagram handle on Tuesday (September 16), poison was found in his body while he was being arrested. The post also claimed that the police did not inform about this to Uttar Kumar's family and did not even tell them which hospital he was in.

Uttar Kumar’s Instagram Post

Uttar Kumar To Be Taken Back Into Custody Once His Health Stabilises

DCP Trans Hindon Nimesh Patil told PTI that Uttar Kumar will be taken back into custody once his condition stabilises. He said, "Police are verifying the allegations and once the actor is declared medically fit, he will be arrested." Ashish Kapoor Sexual Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Rape Accused TV Actor to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

More About Uttar Kumar and His Career

Uttar Kumar is one of the most popular Haryanvi actors hailing from the Ghaziabad district. He made his acting debut in 2004 with Dhakad Chhora, which became a big hit. Over the years, he has appeared in over 40 films and also directed a few movies like Kunwar Sahab, Khataara, Chandro Ka Devar and Rampal Havaldar.

