Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and ''Nothing Else Matters''. The new album is titled ''72 Seasons''. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track ''72 Seasons'' is the heavy metal band's first full length collection of new material since 2016's ''Hardwired... To Self-Destruct''. Metallica Plays ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza As Tribute for Stranger Things (Watch Videos).

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos. ''72 Seasons'' has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as ''If Darkness Had a Son'', ''Screaming Suicide'' and first single ''Lux Aterna''. Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Tool and Iron Maiden Will Perform at Power Trip Festival in California in October.

The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.

