Dane DeHaan, the blue-eyed actor, has been stealing the audience's heart ever since he made an appearance on the big screen for the first time. The actor made his television debut with a guest appearance on one of the episodes of Law & Order Special Victims Unit. He bagged his first film in 2010 when we got to see him John Sayles' Amigo. Dane then featured in many big banner films, carving his way up to the top. Some of the prominent films that he has been a part of include The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Kill Your Darlings, Life, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Life After Beth and more. Dane DeHaan Birthday Special: From The Kid to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Taking a Look at his Best Performances.

Dane's portrayal of Harry Osborn / Green Goblin in the Spiderman franchise film and James Dane in Life are still considered as his best performances. The actor will now be seen in ZeroZeroZero where he is all set to play a gritty role, much more different than his usual performances in sci-fi films. Describing his character from the show, DeHaan said, "My character, Chris Lynwood, has Huntington’s disease and eventually that’s how he’s going to die. He becomes very involved in this giant shipment of cocaine. In a lot of ways, it’s about everything that can go wrong [in that process] and the physical and psychological aspects of that inform his decisions throughout the show.”

While the drama series is all set to premiere on Prime on February 14, what brought us here is the fact that the talented actor is celebrating his birthday today. The actor has turned 35 and we thought of the best way to celebrate it. We have listed down 7 interesting facts about the actor that you will be amazed to know. Check it out: Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk: From Orphan Black to The Other Half, Looking at Some of her Best Roles before She Joins MCU.

1. Dane DeHaan often loves to play dark and disturbed characters. His performance in Chronicle as a troubled teenager proves the same and honestly, we think he can pull off such characters really well.

2. Dehaan is a huge fan of sports and his favourite sport is golf. Interestingly, he loves golf so much that he had once stated that if he had a choice to choose between becoming a professional golfer and a professional actor, he would choose the former. Sadly for him, Dane never got any training to play professionally.

3. Dane DeHaan full name is Dane William DeHaan. Talking about his ancestry, its a mix of many rich heritages. DeHaan has a lineage of Dutch, German, Italian, English, and humbler amounts of Welsh and Northern Irish (Scots-Irish). His surname is Dutch which means "The Rooster" in Dutch

4. Dane DeHaan has a connection with heavy metal rock band Metallica. They performed under the actor's last name 'DeHaan' in their Orion Festival in 2011. People did not know DeHaan then but the name drew a lot of audience to the concert.

5. DeHaan was supposed to play Karl Rove in the comedy Young Americans. The film would have marked his reunion with Kill Your Darlings co-star Daniel Radcliffe and director John Krokidas. The film couldn't happen with Dane because of the scheduling.

6. While many know that Dehaan kickstarted his career through television, he actually got started as an actor by playing superheroes as a child. He went on to play key roles of villains and heroes in films like Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

7. DeHaan has picked up the same role as James Franco twice. He played Harry Osborn in 2014, while James Franco played the same character in 2002, 2004, and 2007. In Life, DeHaan played James Dane in 2015, while James Franco played the same person in 2001 and 2012.

Dane DeHaan has made quite an impression on all of us and we cannot wait to see him more and more on the screen. His role in ZeroZeroZero looks promising and we cannot wait to see how he moulds into this character in the show. While there is still a week left for the show to premiere, join us in wishing the actor a very happy 35th birthday.

