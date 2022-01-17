Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who essays the role of Thena in Chloe Zhao's superhero film Eternals, describes her character as someone who is not very comfortable during peacetime and this trait emanates from the moral injury of the character. Due to her special ability to manipulate cosmic energy to augment her life force which grants her virtual invulnerability and immortality, Thena is known for being a social misfit. Commenting on this, Marvel’s The Eternals Is Now Streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Angelina says, "Thena is like a soldier who is affected by the memories of battle and has PTSD or moral injury to live with. Thena just assumes that a fight's coming at her rather than care and kindness." Talking about the complexities of her character, Angelina says, "So she's quite wired, and a lot of her struggle is just holding on to her mind and her center and her peace. I understand her, and how she feels." Google Year In Search 2021: Eternals, Black Widow, Dune Among Most Searched Movies Globally.

She further adds, "Thena is not comfortable in peace time. She doesn't know how to exist as a civilian or as a lover or as a friend, but she does know war. She knows who she is in combat. But she doesn't know how to go to a party or socialise. She just doesn't have those skills." The film, which features an ensemble of Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2022 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).